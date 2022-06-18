Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,618,000. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000.

ESGU opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

