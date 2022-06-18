Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.13% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 55I LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 762.0% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 135,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,880 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,022,000.

NYSEARCA JCPB opened at $47.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

