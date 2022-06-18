Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,002 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,192,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,941,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after buying an additional 1,607,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after buying an additional 903,418 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

