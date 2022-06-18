Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $337.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.98 and its 200 day moving average is $401.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

