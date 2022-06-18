Gatechain Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Gatechain Token has a market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

