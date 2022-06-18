Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) PT Lowered to €115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €137.00 ($142.71) to €115.00 ($119.79) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GECFF. Societe Generale upgraded Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gecina from €135.00 ($140.63) to €120.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.50.

GECFF opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. Gecina has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $163.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

