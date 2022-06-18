Geeq (GEEQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $606,063.00

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $606,063.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,288,890 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

