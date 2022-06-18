General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Down 19.0% in May

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, Chairman Spencer Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,934 shares of company stock worth $163,565. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. 31,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,048. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65.

About General American Investors (Get Rating)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.