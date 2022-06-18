Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Down 10.3% After Insider Selling

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) shares were down 10.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $61.37 and last traded at $61.74. Approximately 2,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 207,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

Specifically, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gentherm by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 94.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gentherm by 7.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

