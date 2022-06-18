George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston Sells 7,300 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total value of C$1,056,956.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,965 shares in the company, valued at C$6,510,414.90.

Alannah Elizabeth Weston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 17,800 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.16, for a total value of C$2,744,062.24.

TSE WN opened at C$142.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$20.93 billion and a PE ratio of 44.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$153.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$148.15. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$114.84 and a 1-year high of C$162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 10.7899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$168.67.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

