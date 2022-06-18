Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GNGBY has been the subject of several other reports. Cheuvreux downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.58.

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

