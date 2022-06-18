Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $28.99.

