Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Up 30.2% in May

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 54,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $20.77 on Friday. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 103.93%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $133,910.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,668.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,485 shares of company stock valued at $569,686 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Global Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Global Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.