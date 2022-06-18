Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Stock Price Down 2%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF by 1,247.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Global X China Innovation ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter.

