Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.75.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $177.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.