GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.91

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.91 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 6282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Get GMS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 191,713 shares of company stock worth $9,266,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GMS by 98.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.