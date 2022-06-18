Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Up 1.2%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. 244,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,256,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,427,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,709,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 149,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gold Fields by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,929,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,133,000 after acquiring an additional 351,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.