Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII) Short Interest Update

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWII. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,924,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Good Works II Acquisition by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 272,381 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,196,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,954,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GWII opened at $9.92 on Friday. Good Works II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

