Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management decreased its position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Gores Holdings VIII comprises about 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.84% of Gores Holdings VIII worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,286,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,353,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 551,458 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.86. 153,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,211. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

