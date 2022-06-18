Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

GPMT opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.37. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 297,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 823,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

