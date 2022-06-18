Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.15. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 3,593,454 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.