Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 880 ($10.68) and last traded at GBX 890 ($10.80). Approximately 29,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 29,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 895 ($10.86).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,250 ($15.17) to GBX 1,275 ($15.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £340.64 million and a P/E ratio of 25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 926.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 893.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $6.00. Gresham House’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

In other news, insider Sarah Ing bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £36,640 ($44,471.42).

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

