Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 107,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 42.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $3,285,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $1.8212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

