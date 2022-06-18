Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Announces $2.66 Dividend

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 2.6647 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS:GGDVY opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

