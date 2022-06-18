Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Announces $2.66 Dividend

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 2.6647 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.
OTCMKTS:GGDVY opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $77.35.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
