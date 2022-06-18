GXChain Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $28.89 million and $19,072.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,968,801 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

