GYEN (GYEN) Price Hits $0.0074

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.19 million and $101,034.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.37 or 0.01545705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005298 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00124476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00096071 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014103 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

