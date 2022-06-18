Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

HWC opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 70.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $5,893,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 98.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

