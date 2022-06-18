Handy Market Capitalization Tops $3.00 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Handy has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Handy has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $152,075.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.01214809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00120973 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00100723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013974 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.