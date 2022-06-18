Haven Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $292,686.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $292,686.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,424.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.88 or 0.05209352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00235296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.47 or 0.00609919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00547841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00070470 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004176 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,307,136 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

