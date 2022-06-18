Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,682 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 171,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after buying an additional 185,579 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $582,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HA. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

HA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 1,918,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,586. The firm has a market cap of $702.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.96. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

