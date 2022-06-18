Head to Head Comparison: Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Symbolic Logic and CI&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.69 $17.44 million $0.06 24.50 CI&T $267.71 million 5.60 $23.34 million N/A N/A

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Symbolic Logic and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

CI&T has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 59.99%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Profitability

This table compares Symbolic Logic and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic 2.55% -9.87% -7.86% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CI&T beats Symbolic Logic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

