Hellenic Coin Market Cap Reaches $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00244917 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

