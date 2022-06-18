Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

HIBB opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

