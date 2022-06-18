Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLMN. Barclays began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

HLMN stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leary Dan O purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $78,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $37,520,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $22,886,000.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.