Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Update

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leary Dan O purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after buying an additional 4,080,908 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $22,886,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 15,455.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,456 shares during the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

