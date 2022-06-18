Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

