HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HMST opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $653.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,410,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

