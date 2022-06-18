Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 20,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,633,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.58.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

