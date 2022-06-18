HOPR Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. One HOPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges. HOPR has a market cap of $26.91 million and approximately $356,628.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HOPR has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOPR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,265.74 or 0.06195831 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00283081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00092815 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012990 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.