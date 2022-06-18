Hord (HORD) Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million

Hord (HORD) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Hord has a market cap of $1.39 million and $86,791.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.02244487 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00125285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00095227 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.