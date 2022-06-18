Hord Price Tops $0.0174 (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hord has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $49,944.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $944.33 or 0.04619505 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00222346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00092534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013018 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

