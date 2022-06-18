HUNT (HUNT) Trading Down 20.1% This Week

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $42.58 million and $9.08 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00119575 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

