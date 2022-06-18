Hydra Price Reaches $3.14 on Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and $156,184.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $3.14 or 0.00016340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.71 or 0.06079896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00122208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00095094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,238,711 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

