IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.50 and a beta of 1.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $158.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,872,000 after acquiring an additional 840,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $94,008,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after acquiring an additional 694,197 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after acquiring an additional 599,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $70,705,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.