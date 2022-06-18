ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0009

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 37.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 50.8% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $10,858.13 and approximately $269.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,716,478 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.