ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Down 16.5% in May

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 19,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

