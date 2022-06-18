IMPACTfolio LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $207,124,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

