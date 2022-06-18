IMPACTfolio LLC Acquires New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $144.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.16. The company has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

