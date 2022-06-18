IMPACTfolio LLC Raises Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.0% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,159,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,790,000 after purchasing an additional 861,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,341,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,357,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 53,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after acquiring an additional 55,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $32.03 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

