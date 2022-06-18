IMPACTfolio LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Accenture accounts for 0.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.07.

NYSE:ACN opened at $275.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.33 and a 200-day moving average of $332.14. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

